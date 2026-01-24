403
Putin highlights rising global focus on Arctic
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that nations beyond the Arctic Circle are increasingly focusing on the region, asserting that Russia has long played a leading role in its development, according to state-run reports.
"As we all know now, not only the Arctic countries, but many other countries around the world, are paying increased attention to what's happening in the Arctic," he said.
Speaking to students at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Putin referenced their reaction to recent news about Greenland.
"You smiled and laughed, but in reality, on the one hand, it's fun and interesting, and on the other, it's very important," he stated, highlighting the strategic significance of the region despite the humorous response to the coverage.
He underscored Russia’s longstanding involvement in Arctic development.
"Russia has undoubtedly been a leader in Arctic development for many decades," Putin added.
