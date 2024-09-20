Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/20/2024 5:00:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, September 20, the football highlights included a LaLiga match between Deportivo Alavés and Sevilla.
Additionally, there were games from the Italian, Saudi, and Argentine Championships , showcasing international football talent.
The day's schedule also features matches from the German Second Division, English Second Division, NWSL (women's), and the Portuguese Championship.
Schedules and where to watch today's football games live
Saudi Championship
12:50 PM - Al Ahli vs Damac - BandSports and GOAT channel
3:00 PM - Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr - BandSports and GOAT Channel
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Cagliari vs Empoli - Disney+
3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Torino - Disney+
German Championship
3:30 PM - Augsburg vs Mainz - Onefootball
German Second Division
1:30 PM - SC Paderborn vs Hannover - Onefootball
1:30 PM - Schalke 04 vs SV Darmstadt - Onefootball
German Women's Championship
1:30 PM - RB Leipzig women vs Werder Bremen women - DAZN
Belgian Championship
3:45 PM - Standard de Liège vs Union St. Gilloise - Disney+
La Liga
4:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - ESPN 3 and Disney+
English Second Division
4:00 PM - Stoke City vs Hull City - Disney+
Portuguese Championship
4:15 PM - CD Nacional vs Braga - Disney+
Argentine Championship
8:00 PM - Unión de Santa Fé vs Godoy Cruz - Disney+
NWSL (women's)
11:30 PM - Bay FC vs Orlando Pride - GOAT Channel
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, September 20.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, September 20.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Friday, September 20.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, September 20.
Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
ESPN
4:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - La Liga
Disney+
1:30 PM - Cagliari vs Empoli - Italian Championship
3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Torino - Italian Championship
4:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - La Lig
3:45 PM - Standard de Liège vs Union St. Gilloise - Belgian Championship
4:15 PM - CD Nacional vs Braga - Portuguese Championship
8:00 PM - Unión de Santa Fé vs Godoy Cruz - Argentine Championship
BandSports
12:50 PM - Al Ahli vs Damac - Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr - Saudi Championship
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Onefootball
1:30 PM - SC Paderborn vs Hannover - German Second Division
1:30 PM - Schalke 04 vs SV Darmstadt - German Second Division
3:30 PM - Augsburg vs Mainz - German Championship
DAZN
1:30 PM - RB Leipzig women vs Werder Bremen women - German Women's Championship
GOAT Channel
12:50 PM - Al Ahli vs Damac - Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr - Saudi Championship
11:30 PM - Bay FC vs Orlando Pride - NWSL (women's)
