Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, September 20, the highlights included a LaLiga match between Deportivo Alavés and Sevilla.



Additionally, there were games from the Italian, Saudi, and Argentine Championships , showcasing international football talent.



The day's schedule also features matches from the German Second Division, English Second Division, NWSL (women's), and the Portuguese Championship.



Schedules and where to watch today's football games live

Saudi Championship







12:50 PM - Al Ahli vs Damac - BandSports and GOAT

3:00 PM - Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr - BandSports and GOAT Channel







1:30 PM - Cagliari vs Empoli - Disney+

3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Torino - Disney+





3:30 PM - Augsburg vs Mainz - Onefootball







1:30 PM - SC Paderborn vs Hannover - Onefootball

1:30 PM - Schalke 04 vs SV Darmstadt - Onefootball





1:30 PM - RB Leipzig women vs Werder Bremen women - DAZN





3:45 PM - Standard de Liège vs Union St. Gilloise - Disney+





4:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - ESPN 3 and Disney+





4:00 PM - Stoke City vs Hull City - Disney+





4:15 PM - CD Nacional vs Braga - Disney+





8:00 PM - Unión de Santa Fé vs Godoy Cruz - Disney+





11:30 PM - Bay FC vs Orlando Pride - GOAT Channel





