Friday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/20/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, September 20, the football highlights included a LaLiga match between Deportivo Alavés and Sevilla.

Additionally, there were games from the Italian, Saudi, and Argentine Championships , showcasing international football talent.

The day's schedule also features matches from the German Second Division, English Second Division, NWSL (women's), and the Portuguese Championship.

Schedules and where to watch today's football games live
Saudi Championship


  • 12:50 PM - Al Ahli vs Damac - BandSports and GOAT channel
  • 3:00 PM - Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr - BandSports and GOAT Channel

Italian Championship

  • 1:30 PM - Cagliari vs Empoli - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Torino - Disney+


German Championship

  • 3:30 PM - Augsburg vs Mainz - Onefootball

German Second Division

  • 1:30 PM - SC Paderborn vs Hannover - Onefootball
  • 1:30 PM - Schalke 04 vs SV Darmstadt - Onefootball

German Women's Championship

  • 1:30 PM - RB Leipzig women vs Werder Bremen women - DAZN

Belgian Championship

  • 3:45 PM - Standard de Liège vs Union St. Gilloise - Disney+

La Liga

  • 4:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - ESPN 3 and Disney+

English Second Division

  • 4:00 PM - Stoke City vs Hull City - Disney+

Portuguese Championship

  • 4:15 PM - CD Nacional vs Braga - Disney+

Argentine Championship

  • 8:00 PM - Unión de Santa Fé vs Godoy Cruz - Disney+

NWSL (women's)

  • 11:30 PM - Bay FC vs Orlando Pride - GOAT Channel

Where to watch Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla live for LaLiga?

  • The Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla game will be broadcast live on ESPN 3 and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.

What time is the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr game?

  • The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr game will be broadcast live on BandSports and GOAT Channel at 3:00 PM.

Which channel will show the Hellas Verona vs Torino game in Serie A?

  • The Hellas Verona vs Torino game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 3:45 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Friday, September 20.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Friday, September 20.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Friday, September 20.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Friday, September 20.

Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
ESPN

  • 4:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - La Liga

Disney+

  • 1:30 PM - Cagliari vs Empoli - Italian Championship
  • 3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs Torino - Italian Championship
  • 4:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla - La Lig
  • 3:45 PM - Standard de Liège vs Union St. Gilloise - Belgian Championship
  • 4:15 PM - CD Nacional vs Braga - Portuguese Championship
  • 8:00 PM - Unión de Santa Fé vs Godoy Cruz - Argentine Championship

BandSports

  • 12:50 PM - Al Ahli vs Damac - Saudi Championship
  • 3:00 PM - Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr - Saudi Championship

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live online today?
Onefootball

  • 1:30 PM - SC Paderborn vs Hannover - German Second Division
  • 1:30 PM - Schalke 04 vs SV Darmstadt - German Second Division
  • 3:30 PM - Augsburg vs Mainz - German Championship

DAZN

  • 1:30 PM - RB Leipzig women vs Werder Bremen women - German Women's Championship

GOAT Channel

  • 12:50 PM - Al Ahli vs Damac - Saudi Championship
  • 3:00 PM - Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr - Saudi Championship
  • 11:30 PM - Bay FC vs Orlando Pride - NWSL (women's)

