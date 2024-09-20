Ministry Of Environment Develops Environmental Monitoring And Microplastic Monitoring Programs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has announced its collaboration with the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) to develop environmental monitoring and microplastic monitoring programs in the marine environment, within the framework of the regional project "RAS7038" that aims to monitor the marine environment and understand the impact of marine plastic pollution.

This collaboration comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts to develop environmental monitoring methods, through participation in international training courses and exposure to the latest technologies and protocols used in collecting and analyzing samples from the marine environment and soil.

The Ministry received modern devices and tools to begin implementing the first stages of the microplastic monitoring program, in a step aimed at enhancing and ensuring environmental protection and sustainability.

