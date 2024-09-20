China Open: Malvika Bansod Loses To Akane Yamaguchi In QF
(MENAFN- IANS) Changzhou, Sep 20 (IANS) India's rising badminton star, Malvika Bansod's impressive run at the BWF China Open came to an end on Friday, as she lost to Japan's world no. 8 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.
Yamaguchi secured a straight-game victory, defeating Bansod 21-10, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.
Despite the loss, the 22-year-old Bansod had a remarkable journey in the prestigious Super 1000 tournament. Ranked 43rd in the world, she became only the third Indian woman to reach a Super 1000 quarterfinal, following in the footsteps of legends PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
Bansod's quarterfinal berth was sealed after a stunning victory over Scotland's Kristy Gilmour in a nail-biting three-game match, winning 21-17, 19-21, 21-16.
Earlier in the tournament, she had shocked Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.
