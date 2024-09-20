Saudi Al-Ahsa Dates Auction Ropes In Investors, Visitors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ECO-SAUDI-AHSA-DATES

Photo feature by Khaled Al-Shammari

RIYADH, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The 2024 Al-Ahsa Dates Auction is a renowned festival that draws investors and visitors from within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The annual festival, which lasts until October, reflects the paramount significance of Al-Ahsa, which is one of the largest Saudi governorates in the Eastern Province, since it abounds in approximately 2.5 million palm trees and produces over 200,000 tons of high-quality dates involving 127 varieties.

The 2024 Al-Ahsa Dates Auction contributes to converting dates from just a popular farm product to an economic, investment and tourist one. Khalas variety is at the forefront of date quantities sold during the festival. (end)

