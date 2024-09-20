Rico Liemanto Releases New Dark Fantasy Novel - The Devil's Wrath

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Setan has been slain, but he is coming back. Will our four heroes be able to stop him again once and for all?



Prepare for a journey into a universe on the brink of annihilation with the release of The Devil's Wrath by debut fantasy author Rico Liemanto. Released in July 2024, this independently published novel promises to captivate readers with its dark fantasy and action-packed narrative.



In The Devil's Wrath, readers are thrust into a perilous quest where four heroes — Maling, Ular, Tuli, and Panah — are chosen by their twin gods to confront the ultimate evil: Setan, the God of Devils. Bound by fate and driven by a shared purpose, these heroes navigate treacherous landscapes, battle formidable foes, and grapple with their own inner fears. Their journey leads them closer to Setan's throne, where the climactic confrontation awaits.



But the stakes are higher than they could have ever imagined. What if, for the first time, the villain wins?



Inspired by the rich lore of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Elden Ring, as well as the gripping narratives of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, The Devil's Wrath explores the blurred lines between good and evil. The novel promises a dark and immersive experience filled with chaos, hope, and despair as the heroes strive to restore balance to their world.



About the Author:

Rico Liemanto is a debut fantasy author whose work is deeply influenced by the expansive worlds of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Elden Ring video games. With a passion for creating intricate and engaging narratives, Liemanto brings a fresh voice to the fantasy genre.





