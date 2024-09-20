Arbitragescanner Event How Do Traders Earn 70X With Crypto Arbitrage? Unlock The Secrets At The Best Event In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ArbitrageScanner is the best arbitrage bot for traders and the best tools for on-chain analysis in our opinion. The service is already recommended by tier-1 and clients of the service who earn from $50,000 per month using the tools. But what else is ArbitrageScanner good for?

The team has been hosting closed side events around the world for three years in a row – the next one will take place on 24-25 October in Dubai, right after the BlockchainLife conference. Whether you're new to or a pro, you need to be there. These events don't come along very often and the information and new acquaintances will help you increase your knowledge of crypto and add further profits to your portfolio.

Why should you choose ArbitrageScanner over other similar services? The reason is simple – no other service can compare with it. Our editorial team has prepared a small review of the ArbitrageScanner tools, as well as the reasons why you should definitely attend the event in Dubai, which will take place in a month's time.

ArbitrageScanner Event – Why do crypto whales from all over the world come to an?

The biggest advantage is that at the event you will be able to find profitable cases of making money in the market, including with the help of blockchain analysis, and discuss the latest market insights and trends. The team and clients of the service will share practical knowledge that will help you competently assess the market, find profitable wallets and make money.

Attendees will have access to one of the most popular side events as well as the Arbitrage Scanner service and all its tools. The company has an excellent reputation among its competitors, backed up by numerous positive customer reviews. Last year the team organized three major events in Dubai, Istanbul and Bangkok, attended by crypto trading whales, Arbitrage Scanner clients and other influential representatives of the web3 industry. The most important representatives of the crypto industry gather here:



Traders and investors who have experienced the ups and downs of the market. These events have not prevented them from amassing fortunes worth millions of dollars;

Managers of cryptocurrency exchanges and investment funds – there are likely to be interesting insights; Experienced users of the service, whose cases will be analyzed in detail.

2 days of networking with the strongest players in the market in a luxurious location with a swimming pool, food, drinks and unlimited hookah. Entry to the event is by ticket only, so there will be no random people among the attendees – only VIP guests and current clients of the service.

There are several ways to get to the event from ArbitrageScanner:



Ask service support for a free pass if you are an ArbitrageScanner user;

Media representatives and bloggers will receive a free pass for publishing promotional material on their resources; Buy a pass on the ArbitrageScanner website. If you buy a Business Pass, you will be able to attend the first day of the event. If you purchase a VIP Pass, you will have full access to the event and will be able to consult with service representatives on any questions you may have. Food and drinks are included.

The number of free tickets is limited, so there will be people who can't make it to the event. In our opinion, you should purchase a VIP pass to get the most out of this event.

In addition, those who buy a ticket to the event will receive a subscription to ArbitrageScanner, which will allow you to recoup the money spent and ask representatives of the service to help you set up the tools.

ArbitrageScanner – How to make money from blockchain analysis and cryptocurrency arbitrage?

Let's focus on the service's 4 main products:

Arbitrage Screener. Selects profitable spreads for users on the spot market. You can configure exchanges and coins, as well as a blacklist of coins where the bot will not search for spreads.

Let's look at a case where an ArbitrageScanner client earned 1500 SUI tokens using cryptocurrency arbitrage with coin hold. Using the scanner, he received a telegram notification from the scanner that there was a spread between Binance and a number of other exchanges. The customer checked the prices on the various exchanges and saw that the price on Binance was higher than the Bybit exchange. The customer sold a total of $2,467 worth of tokens on Binance and bought the same amount on Bybit, but at a price of $1.1. Thanks to the price difference, the client earned $870, although the number of SUI coins remained the same. A clear example of how cryptocurrency arbitrage can earn you more than $800 in a few minutes. Read more about the case study here .

Futures Screener. Picks up spreads between the spot market and futures: the strategy is to converge the price between the two markets. First you have to buy a spot coin cheaper on one exchange and then buy a futures coin with 1x leverage on the other and more expensive exchange. When the price converges on both markets, the trades are closed and you take your profit. Now the spot + futures strategy is the most profitable and safest.



Search for wallets using filters . Allows you to find wallets by token, blockchain, interaction date, ROI, winrate, minimum profit and volume. Great for those who want to rely on statistics for multiple wallets rather than trusting one; AI wallet search. The neural network finds wallets simil ar to the one you specify. With over 512 search criteria, the AI will find exactly what you want;

The platform also regularly publishes case studies of users earning with the tools presented. Here is one of them: a user earned 40% or $14,000 in 24 hours by tracking the wallet of a market whale using ArbitrageScanner tools and repeating his actions. He focused on analyzing the PENDLE token and found a wallet with a winrate of almost 60%. The owner of the wallet turned out to be an insider and the user copied his trades and made a decent profit.

You can analyze the wallet here – here .

These are not all the tools presented on ArbitrageScanner. We suggest you to remember other services for cryptocurrency arbitrage and on-chain analysis: Duna, Santiment, Spot On-chain and others. Does any of them offer such a large number of tools to make money with cryptocurrencies? No, that's why our editorial team chose ArbitrageScanner.

ArbitrageScanner is a market leader that continues to build a strong community. Users of the service are already making x10-30 on their initial capital, so don't stay away, and better yet, come to the ArbitrageScanner VIP event, which will increase your understanding of making money with cryptocurrencies!