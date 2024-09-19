Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Neck-And-Neck In Tight Presidential Race As Polls Show Deadlock Nationally

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Recent show Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald in a tight race for the upcoming US presidential election on November 5. The surveys, released Thursday, indicate a close contest both nationally and in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

A joint poll conducted by The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena College found that Harris and Trump were tied at 47% among likely voters nationwide. The survey, which polled 2,437 likely voters from September 11-16, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

| Top Events of the Day: Bengal doctors to call off strike, UPSC and more

In Pennsylvania , considered a key swing state, Harris maintained a slight lead over Trump. The Times poll showed Harris ahead by 4 points, 50% to 46%, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

A separate poll by The Washington Post focused on Pennsylvania voters also revealed a tight race. Among 1,003 likely and registered voters surveyed from September 12-16, Harris led by just one point, with 48% support compared to Trump's 47%. This difference falls within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

| US Fed delivers supersized 50 bps rate cut: How the verdict is 'good' for India

The Post poll found that voters were divided on which candidate would better protect American democracy, a key issue in this election. According to the survey, 48% chose Harris, while 45% selected Trump .

In a significant development for both campaigns, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced it would not endorse either candidate. Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien stated, "Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business."

| Latest News Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Top Events of the Day: Bengal junior doctors to call off strike, PM Modi in Maharashtra, UPSC Main exam and more

The election landscape remains fluid, with both candidates focusing on key issues such as the economy, abortion, immigration, and the protection of American democracy.

As the campaign enters the final stretch, the race will be closely watched, particularly in battleground states that could determine the outcome in November.