Qatar Calls For Enforcing Laws That Criminalise Violations Against Women, Children

Geneva: The State of Qatar has called on countries to implement and enforce laws that criminalise violations against women and children in conflict and post-conflict situations, ensuring justice and accountability for perpetrators of these violations, and providing effective remedies and compensation to in accordance with international law.

This came in a joint declaration on women and children in conflict and post-conflict situations, delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva HE Dr. Hend Abdulrahman Al Muftah which was joined by 134 countries, during the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Her Excellency noted that women and children disproportionately suffer during and after armed conflicts, bearing the brunt of violence and displacement, and called for an end to these violations, which may amount to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. HE Dr. Hend Abdulrahman Al Muftah emphasized that all parties in armed conflicts must comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, to respect and protect the human rights of women and children.

She highlighted the importance of prioritising the best interests of children in conflict and post-conflict situations, facilitating safe and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for women and children, protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially hospitals and schools, and providing funding to strengthen protection capacities on the ground.

Her Excellency also underscored the importance of full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women in planning and decision-making processes related to mediation, confidence-building, conflict prevention, and resolution, as well as their involvement and representation in all efforts aimed at maintaining and promoting peace and security. She urged relevant UN mechanisms and bodies to prioritise the human rights of women and children in their mandates and reports.