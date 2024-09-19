Ukraine Joins NATO's Counter-Drone Exercise For First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time, representatives of Ukraine took part in NATO-led exercises in the Netherlands to test drone countermeasures.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service.

“Ukraine has joined NATO's anti-drone exercises for the first time,” the statement said.

More than 450 representatives of 19 NATO countries and three partner countries took part in the annual exercise on the technical interoperability of unmanned aerial vehicle countermeasures (C-UAS TIE). They gathered in the Netherlands from September 10 to 20 to test the ability of anti-drone systems to work together seamlessly.“For the first time, Ukraine participated alongside representatives of the private sector and the scientific community,” the Alliance's press service said.

“More than 60 counter-drone systems and technologies, such as sensors, drone-to-drone targeting systems, jammers and cyber interceptors, were tested in real-world conditions,” the Alliance said.

Our country's participation in the exercise is part of the NATO-Ukraine Roadmap for Innovative Cooperation, approved at the Washington Summit of the Alliance. It is noted that such exercises as C-UAS TIE provide a unique opportunity to jointly address pressing issues, including the autonomy and interoperability of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as to study Ukrainian combat experience in countering small UAVs.

