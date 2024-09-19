'Caleb's Journey' Is A Riveting Piece By Sidney Phelps Little

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- excerpt from the bookALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- “Caleb's Journey” by Sidney Phelps Little is a historic about the siege of Jerusalem. Citi of Books is honored to be the publisher of this amazing tale.Recently,“Caleb's Journey” by Sidney P. Little was displayed on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California. It is one of the world's most significant literary gatherings. This celebrated event presents various authors representing diverse genres, from established literary figures to emerging talents, each year and promises to captivate every literary palate. Attendees engaged in panels and discussions, facilitating enriching exchanges among fellow book enthusiasts, authors, scholars, and thought leaders.This epic novel of historical fiction focuses on a man named Caleb, an elder Jewish and devout follower of the nascent Christian faith, from the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D to the rebirth of faith in Philadelphia, his first encounter with John the Baptist to the crucifixion of Jesus. It provides a vivid portrayal of the early Christian experience amidst the tumultuous backdrop of the Roman conquest.“Caleb's Journey” is the story of the life of a man who was born a Jew and personally watched Jesus from a distance before seeing Him crucified and buried. Soon after this event Caleb was converted to the Christian faith after he unknowingly walked with the risen Jesus for a short while on the road to Emmaus before Christ revealed His identity. Sidney P. Little's book is an enduring story of perseverance, struggle, and faith written for Christians and lovers of history.Caleb goes on to tell us of how he was captured by soldiers of Rome and because he spoke and understood their language he was used as an interpreter and therefore became a witness to the destruction of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem. His life was thrown into chaos, which led him to get separated from his grandson, Abram. Caleb and the other survivors were taken as prisoners. Despite the devastation, Caleb clings to his faith, using his knowledge of the scriptures and to navigate the brutal politics and desperation of a city under siege.Sidney Phelps Little is a graduate of business management. He owned and ran his own printing and computer supply business until 1994. After selling that business, he flew as a contract flight instructor at Kirtland Flight Center at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque. During this time, he wrote One Step from Glory. Though the book is classified as a novel, it follows actual events during WWI.Purchase the book (“Caleb's Journey” by Sidney Phelps Little) through these links:Abebooks:Amazon:Barnes & Noble:Citi of Books:

