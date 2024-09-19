American Textile Company Honored As Record Growth Continues

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company is a leading provider of performance sleep solutions to retail, eCommerce, hospitality, and other key channels. Its brand portfolio includes the No. 1 allergen bedding brand AllerEase ®, the weighted blanket brand TranquilityTM, the No. 1 overall mattress brand Sealy®, and the No. 1 premium mattress brand Tempur-Pedic®. It is also a strategic supplier of store brand bedding products to leading retailers across North America. American Textile Company is an equal opportunity employer: visit to learn more about our business, our people, and our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

Media Contact

Patrick Seiffert, American Textile Company

[email protected]

SOURCE American Textile Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED