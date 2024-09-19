Crypto Market Climbs Out Of The Pit

Ethereum has shown a promising rebound from its 200-week average, ending the week in positive territory. From current levels above $2400, significant resistance is unlikely to be encountered until the $2800 area, near the 50-week average.

Bitcoin balances on centralised platforms have fallen by around 15% since the start of the year to 470,000 BTC, CryptoQuant noted. That's the lowest since 2016, potentially easing selling pressure.

The Bitcoin market has seen a general decline in demand and activity from investors. At the same time, the prevailing sentiment is to hold coins. This“equilibrium” position has coincided with an increase in the capitalisation of stablecoins, which creates a compressed spring effect for the bitcoin price, Glassnode notes.

The Republican congressmen said in a letter to agency head Gary Gensler that the SEC should clearly define airdrops. The SEC has previously said that airdrops could be considered a“sale or distribution of securities.”

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget and fund Foresight Ventures announced a $30 million acquisition of Toncoin (TON) coin from large holders. The investment will be used to develop the TON blockchain and other Telegram-based projects, including clicker games such as Notcoin and Hamster Kombat.

