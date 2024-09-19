Crypto Market Climbs Out Of The Pit
The crypto market rallied solidly by 3% to $2.15 trillion, gaining further momentum after the Fed's decisive rate cut. Increased risk appetite in the markets after the Fed's decision helped CryptoCurrencies hit highs over the past three weeks. The crypto market has been moving within a downward corridor since mid-March, and only a surpassing of the recent $2.25 trillion peaks could change this trend.
