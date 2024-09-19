IREDA Secures Approval For Rs 4,500 Crore Equity Issue To Boost Renewable Energy Financing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 19 (KNN) The Indian Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has secured approval from the Department of and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to raise approximately Rs 4,500 crore through a fresh equity issue.

This significant move follows recommendations from a High-Level Committee and is set to be executed via the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route.

The planned fund-raising is expected to lead to a dilution of the of India's shareholding in IREDA by up to 7 percent on a post-issue basis.

This dilution will be implemented in one or more tranches, aimed at strengthening IREDA's capital base. The fresh capital infusion will enhance IREDA's ability to finance a broader range of renewable energy projects, bolstering India's transition towards a cleaner energy future.

IREDA's Chairman and Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das, expressed optimism about the development.“DIPAM's approval represents a critical step forward in our expansion plans.

With this new capital, we will be better positioned to support India's ambitious renewable energy goals and continue playing a pivotal role in financing clean energy projects across the country,” Das stated.

The infusion of capital is expected to reinforce IREDA's financial stability and capacity to support the government's vision of a robust renewable energy sector.

By increasing its financing capabilities, IREDA aims to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions, contributing significantly to India's environmental and energy goals.

(KNN Bureau)