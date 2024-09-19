Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Youth CPI-M Leader Arrested After Audio Clip Threatening Attack On Docs

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to youth CPI-M leader, who was arrested after an clip released by Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh where he was reportedly heard planning an attack on junior doctors protesting the ghastly R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder, to implicate the state government.

Granting the bail plea of Kalatan Dasgupta, who was arrested on September 14, against a personal of Rs 500, a single-judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj also ruled that the will not be able to arrest him in this particular case again without prior permission of the High Court.

Justice Bhardwaj asked the state government to file an affidavit in the matter within the next four weeks. After that, Dasgupta will also be able to file a counter-affidavit in the case within another four weeks from that time.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on November 18.

Incidentally, in the audio clip released by Kunal Ghosh, one person was referred to as "K", the first letter of the name of Dasgupta. The other person who was referring to himself as "S" was claimed by police to be Sanjiv Das, who was also arrested by the police then. Das, as per claims of the administration, was an ultra-left group activist.

Kunal Ghosh claimed that he sourced this audio clip from his sources from within these organisations. IANS, however, could not cross-check the authenticity of the audio clip. Ghosh, while releasing the audio clip earlier this month also made an appeal to the administration and the police to look into the matter and ensure that outsiders are unable to go to the venue of the protesting junior doctors, which is in front of Swastha Bhavan, the state Health Department headquarters.

Hours after the clip was released, Das and Dasgupta were arrested.