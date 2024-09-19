Bofa Names David Dowd Asheville President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, of America is announcing that David Dowd has been named president of Bank of America Asheville. As president, David will be head of the and responsible for connecting clients, teammates and communities to the full power of the franchise, driving integration across the bank's eight lines of business. He will oversee the bank's efforts to grow market share by fostering local connections and identifying opportunities to grow and deepen client relationships. He will also lead the effort to deploy the bank's resources to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities.

David Dowd

"During his career at Bank of America, David has established deep relationships with teammates, clients and the Asheville community to deliver responsible growth," said

Brian Moynihan , Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "He is well positioned to continue to uphold our company's commitment to the region

and deliver the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."

In addition to president of Asheville, David is senior vice president of Business Banking, delivering strategic financial advice and solutions to companies located throughout Western North Carolina. He was previously the Asheville market executive and a central member of the bank's local leadership team. He began his banking career within the Preferred Banking organization.

Strongly committed to serving the community, David is actively engaged through a variety of local nonprofit organizations including Asheville Community Theatre, United Way of Asheville-Buncombe County, MANNA FoodBank, Habitat for Humanity, Serve to LEAD, and LEAF Global Arts. David earned his undergraduate degree in Anthropology and Linguistics from the University of Montana. He lives in Asheville with his wife and two sons.

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,800 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC ).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

