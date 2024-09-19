Pool Tables Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pool Tables Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pool Tables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pool tables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.34 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to popularity and cultural influence, the evolution of cue sports, cultural representation, social status, and symbolism, marketing and promotion, and the expansion of tournament play.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pool Tables Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pool tables market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing popularity of home entertainment, rising disposable incomes, the popularity of billiards as a competitive sport, the rising influence of pool players and celebrities endorsing the game, and customization options for personal and commercial use.

Growth Driver Of The Pool Tables Market

Soaring demand for recreational activities is expected to propel the growth of the pool tables market going forward. Recreational activities refer to activities that people engage in during their free time for enjoyment, relaxation, and pleasure. These activities can be physical, mental, or social and are intended to refresh the mind and body. The demand for recreational activities is rising due to several reasons, including increased awareness of health and well-being, urbanization, modern lifestyles, and a rise in disposable income. Pool tables are widely used in recreational activities for socializing, competitive play, and enhancing entertainment in both casual and professional settings.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Pool Tables Market Share?

Key players in the market include Escalade Sports Inc., CHEVILLOTTE, OLHAUSEN BILLIARD MFG INC., American Heritage Billiards LLC, Jai Balaji Billiards, Legacy Billiards, EastPoint Sports, Blatt Billiards, Canada Billiard, Sharma Billiard Accessories, Vinex Enterprises Private Limited, Riley England, Plank & Hide Co., Imperial International, Beach Billiards, Gabriels Billiards, Billard Toulet, Fusiontables, RASSON, Diamond Billiard Products INC.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Pool Tables Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the pool tables market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as a gyroscopic self-leveling sensor to automatically adjust the pool table's legs. A gyroscopic self-leveling sensor is a device that utilizes gyroscopic principles to maintain or detect orientation and levelness in various applications.

How Is The Global Pool Tables Market Segmented?

1) By Type: American Pool Tables, English Pool Tables, Other Types

2) By Material: Slate Pool Table, Wooden Pool Table, Metallic Pool Table, Rubber Pool Table

3) By Size: 7 Ft., 8 Ft., 9 Ft., Other Sizes

4) By End Use: Household, Commercial, Professional

5) By Distribution Channel: Super markets And Hyper markets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pool Tables Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pool Tables Market Definition

A pool table is a specialized game table designed for playing cue sports, particularly variations of billiards, such as pool, snooker, and carom billiards. It typically features a rectangular surface covered with cloth (often made of a wool and nylon blend) and bounded by rubber cushions.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pool tables market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pool Tables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pool tables market size , pool tables market drivers and trends, pool tables market major players and pool tables market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

