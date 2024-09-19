Kindred Homes Unveils Newest Community, Las Brisas Stoney Creek, In Sunnyvale, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Todd MillerSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kindred Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest community, Las Brisas Stoney Creek , an extension of the highly acclaimed Stoney Creek community in Sunnyvale, Texas. Located in Dallas County, this new development offers an exquisite blend of spacious living and desirable amenities.Located conveniently less than half a mile from Sunnyvale High School, Las Brisas Stoney Creek features homes with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 3 to 4 bathrooms, starting at 3,025 square feet.These homes are situated on expansive 1-acre lots, providing ample space for outdoor activities and privacy. The community offers a variety of exceptional homesites, allowing prospective homeowners to select the perfect spot for their dream home.Todd Miller, DFW President of Kindred Homes, expressed his enthusiasm for the new community, stating, "Las Brisas Stoney Creek represents our commitment to delivering quality and comfort to families. We are thrilled to bring this new phase to the popular Stoney Creek development in Sunnyvale."In addition to the beautiful homes, Las Brisas Stoney Creek boasts a range of exceptional amenities, including a fitness center, two private swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a scenic 13-acre lake accompanied by a clubhouse. These amenities offer residents a luxurious lifestyle with ample opportunities for relaxation and recreation.Sunnyvale's prime location, just 25 minutes from downtown Dallas and bordered by Lake Ray Hubbard and the harbor at Rockwall, provides residents with easy access to a variety of outdoor water activities and sports. Whether enjoying a day on the lake or exploring the vibrant city life, residents of Las Brisas Stoney Creek can experience the best of both worlds.Todd Miller further emphasized the community's appeal, stating, "Las Brisas Stoney Creek is designed to accommodate families at any stage of life. With our wide range of home designs and exceptional amenities, we're confident that every buyer will find their ideal home here."For more information about Las Brisas Stoney Creek and to schedule a visit to the model home, please contact Kindred Homes at 469-772-9081 or visit their website at .About Kindred Homes:Kindred Homes was founded on the premise of helping homebuyers“build their idea of home.” Kindred Homes is a partnership of Terry Horton, Trent Horton, Todd Miller, and Glen Bellinger, who share a deep passion for the home building industry. With a focus on the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, Kindred Homes is a leader in the Texas homebuilding market. They understand that buying a home is often the most significant purchase an individual or family will make, and they strive to design and build homes for a lifetime of memories. The idea of family is an integral part of the company culture, as Kindred Homes aims to build homes from their family to yours.

