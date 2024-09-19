Carbon Steel Market Sales Revenue To Touch $1.3 Billion By 2032 Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Infrastructure development projects such as networks, facilities, and urbanization initiatives drive the global carbon steel market.

- Allied Market Research WILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Carbon steel market by Type (Low carbon steel, Medium carbon steel, High carbon steel, Others), Product (Carbon steel, Alloy steel, Stainless steel), by End-User (Building and construction, Automotive, Shipbuilding, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global carbon steel market was valued at $0.9 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Brochure:Key Growth Drivers:Economic Growth & Industrialization: Infrastructure projects such as construction, bridges, and transportation sectors increase demand for carbon steel.Automotive Industry: A growing focus on lightweight materials for EVs creates opportunities for advanced high-strength steels (AHSS).Energy Sector: Increasing use of carbon steel in renewable energy infrastructure (wind, solar).Challenges:Raw Material Cost Volatility: Fluctuations in iron ore and coal prices may impact profitability.Complex Manufacturing Processes and Corrosion Susceptibility: These are limitations for the industry.Procure Complete Report (354 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Market Breakdown:By Type:Low Carbon Steel: Dominated the market in 2022 and will maintain its leadership.Medium Carbon Steel: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.94% due to its balance of strength and ductility.By Product:Stainless Steel: Held the largest share in 2022, driven by its durability and resistance properties.Carbon Steel: Projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.87%.By End-User:Building and Construction: Leading segment due to the rise in sustainable practices.Automotive: Anticipated to grow at 3.94% CAGR, driven by the focus on lightweight automotive solutions.By Region:Asia-Pacific: Largest and fastest-growing region, driven by renewable energy projects.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:Leading Market Players: -ARCELORMITTALDAIDO STEEL CO., LTD.NIPPON STEEL CORPORATIONHBIS GROUP CO., LTD.AK STEEL INTERNATIONAL B.V.NLMKDONGBEI SPECIAL STEEL GROUP INTERNATIONAL TRADE CO., LTD.MARCEGAGLIAUNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATIONKOBE STEEL, LTD.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global carbon steel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, produc t portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Access Full Summary @

