British Envoy Visits Boxing Academy In Kurukshetra

(MENAFN- IANS) Kurukshetra, Sep 19 (IANS) British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett on Thursday visited the Manoj Kumar Boxing Academy in Haryana's Kurukshetra and interacted with young boxers, offering best wishes for future boxing tournaments.

She was welcomed by boxer Manoj Kumar, a two-time Olympian and 2010 Commonwealth Games Medalist, along with boxing coach Rajesh Kumar Rajound.

During her visit accompanying Rajinder Nagarkoti, Political, Press and Projects Adviser, British High Commission based in Chandigarh, they interacted with boxers. The visit provided a source of inspiration and encouragement to the aspiring athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, coach Rajound expressed his pride in hosting the British delegation.

“Their visit is a source of immense pride for us. We deeply appreciate their interest in our academy and are grateful for the time they have taken to support and encourage our boxers. Their presence serves as an inspiration, motivating us to continue our efforts in nurturing and promoting talent in the field of boxing,” he said.

International boxer Manoj Kumar, an Arjuna and Bheem Awardee, expressed his gratitude.“Their support and encouragement mean a lot to me and all our aspiring boxers. Together, we are committed to fostering the next generation of champions,” he said.

The visit underscores the shared commitment to sports development and talent promotion, further strengthening the ties between the UK and India in the field of sports.

“It was wonderful to see so many talented young athletes, especially women and children, training at Manoj Kumar's Boxing Academy. Their dedication is truly inspiring, and I encourage them to continue their hard work and passion for the sport. I hope to see many of them representing India on the global stage, perhaps even at the 2028 Olympics,” she said.

Britain has long recognised the unifying power of sports, not just as a competition but as a tool for building communities and fostering international relationships.

“Our sports soft power has brought us closer to countries like India, where we share a rich history of collaboration and mutual respect. The UK-India sports partnership continues to grow stronger, and it's wonderful to see how academies like this one are helping shape future champions. Together, we can inspire more women and young athletes to participate in sports, breaking barriers and achieving great success on and off the field,” Rowett added.