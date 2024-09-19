(MENAFN) Recent reports suggest that a contingent of Ukrainian military instructors has arrived in Syria's northern Idlib province with the purpose of training from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. This information was first reported by the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan and corroborated by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, which cited sources within Syria.



According to these reports, as many as 250 Ukrainian military experts have been deployed to various locations in Idlib, an area predominantly controlled by rebel factions and Islamic militants. They are reportedly stationed at industrial workshops and other sites in both the city of Idlib and the surrounding region of Jisr al-Shughur.



The Ukrainian specialists are said to be training these militants in the manufacturing and operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). A source from RIA Novosti indicated that the Ukrainian military is specifically working with militants linked to the Turkistan Islamic Party, who operate under the command of HTS. The goal of this training is to enhance the militants' combat and reconnaissance capabilities.



The source also claimed that the militants have already received components from the Ukrainian military to assemble over 250 drones. In a reciprocal arrangement, the militant group has reportedly supplied Ukraine with a contingent of its fighters.



Furthermore, Al-Watan has reported that Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), has been in regular communication with Abu Mohammad Julani, the leader of HTS. The two have allegedly discussed strategies for recruiting militants to participate in military operations against Russia. This recruitment effort is said to primarily target individuals from post-Soviet countries, and preparations for their transfer to Ukraine have reportedly been ongoing for at least two months.



These developments highlight the increasingly complex web of alliances and hostilities in the region, as Ukraine seeks to bolster its military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, while simultaneously engaging with militant groups in Syria. The implications of such partnerships could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and security.

