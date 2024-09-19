Speculation surrounding Gideon Sa'ar's alignment with Netanyahu's government raises questions about his political integrity

(MENAFN) The speculation surrounding Gideon Sa'ar's potential alignment with Benjamin Netanyahu's raises significant questions about his integrity. Whether this partnership is a calculated political strategy or merely a stunt orchestrated by Netanyahu, one fact is clear: Sa'ar has entered into substantial discussions about joining what many perceive as a problematic administration. This move signifies a notable departure from the principles he has long espoused.



Recent developments have prompted a resurgence of Sa'ar's previous statements criticizing Netanyahu's leadership. For instance, in August 2022, Sa'ar declared he would "not sit in a government with Netanyahu because it jeopardizes the future of the State of Israel." He followed this with pointed critiques in September, labeling Netanyahu's approach as "extreme, instigating, and divisive," and declaring him unfit for leadership. By December 2022, he argued that any government led by Netanyahu would prioritize political deals over public welfare, stating, "We will not participate in this." Even after the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in March 2023, Sa'ar described the action as "madness," highlighting a "complete loss of wisdom."



These strong condemnations sharply contrast with his current negotiations to potentially join Netanyahu’s government, especially if it involves sidelining Gallant. This shift can be interpreted as blatant opportunism, revealing a willingness to compromise his stated principles for personal gain. Sa'ar appears ready to abandon his convictions for a desirable position, even under a leader he has previously accused of "destroying the Likud movement" and creating a "cult of personality," as noted by party member Ze'ev Elkin.



Furthermore, Sa'ar's political maneuvering seems to take a back seat to the ongoing damage Netanyahu inflicts on the state. The prime minister appears more focused on publicly undermining his defense minister, even in times of conflict, rather than fulfilling his political commitments. Sa'ar is likely expected to support measures such as granting Haredi exemptions from military service, which could help ease tensions and prevent a budget crisis that might threaten the government's stability. For Netanyahu, this support would justify the ousting of Gallant.



As the political landscape shifts, Sa'ar's readiness to partner with Netanyahu raises critical issues about the authenticity of political leadership and the compromises made in the pursuit of power. The ramifications of Sa'ar's decisions could have lasting effects on the Israeli political landscape, calling into question the very principles he has previously championed.

