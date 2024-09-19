Fourth International Cyber Security Days Conference Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The fourth "International cyber Security Days" (ICSD-2024)
conference was held in Baku, Azernews reports.
Local and foreign experts in the field of cybersecurity, along
with representatives from state institutions, private enterprises,
and organizations, participated in the conference dedicated to the
theme "Cyber Security for the Green Economy." The event was jointly
organized by the State Service of Special Communication and
Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the "PROSOL"
company.
As part of the event, a press conference is planned to be held
by Tural Mammadov, head of the Special Communications and
Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan, and Babek Agayev,
chairman of the Board of Directors of "PROSOL."
Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov stated that recent
global events highlight the need for greater attention to
cybersecurity solutions.
He emphasized that incidents from the past week demonstrate the
urgency of addressing these issues.
"The topic of cybersecurity for the green economy is one of the
most pressing issues of our time, and it is essential to focus on
these matters. In today's world, both the green economy and
cybersecurity are increasingly prominent. Although these two areas
may initially seem distinct, they are closely related. It is
crucial to balance both for their development."
S. Alakbarov noted that the green economy is a concept that
integrates economic development with environmental protection and
the efficient use of natural resources.
"The main goal is to reduce carbon emissions and develop
renewable energy sources while minimizing waste. The creation of a
'green economy' leads to job creation, the implementation of
environmental standards, and increased investments in new
technologies," said the deputy minister.
Tural Mammadov, head of the Special Communications and
Information Security State Service, announced that the agency will
soon begin simulating cyber attacks across all state
institutions.
"For several years, we have been implementing the cyber hygiene
project in our country. This project has two main components: the
preparation of an information security calendar and the
organization of related seminars.
The second component is the implementation of a pilot project on
cyber hygiene, which has now entered a new phase. We are
transitioning from hands-on learning to a more reactive learning
approach.
We plan to assess their responses by simulating cyber attacks in
all government institutions in the near future. With this method,
we aim to enhance their learning skills and reaction capabilities,"
said T. Mammadov.
The conference will continue its sessions tomorrow.
