Fourth International Cyber Security Days Conference Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The fourth "International Security Days" (ICSD-2024) conference was held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Local and foreign experts in the field of cybersecurity, along with representatives from state institutions, private enterprises, and organizations, participated in the dedicated to the theme "Cyber Security for the Green Economy." The event was jointly organized by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the "PROSOL" company.

As part of the event, a press conference is planned to be held by Tural Mammadov, head of the Special Communications and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan, and Babek Agayev, chairman of the Board of Directors of "PROSOL."

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov stated that recent global events highlight the need for greater attention to cybersecurity solutions.

He emphasized that incidents from the past week demonstrate the urgency of addressing these issues.

"The topic of cybersecurity for the green economy is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and it is essential to focus on these matters. In today's world, both the green economy and cybersecurity are increasingly prominent. Although these two areas may initially seem distinct, they are closely related. It is crucial to balance both for their development."

S. Alakbarov noted that the green economy is a concept that integrates economic development with environmental protection and the efficient use of natural resources.

"The main goal is to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources while minimizing waste. The creation of a 'green economy' leads to job creation, the implementation of environmental standards, and increased investments in new technologies," said the deputy minister.

Tural Mammadov, head of the Special Communications and Information Security State Service, announced that the agency will soon begin simulating cyber attacks across all state institutions.

"For several years, we have been implementing the cyber hygiene project in our country. This project has two main components: the preparation of an information security calendar and the organization of related seminars.

The second component is the implementation of a pilot project on cyber hygiene, which has now entered a new phase. We are transitioning from hands-on learning to a more reactive learning approach.

We plan to assess their responses by simulating cyber attacks in all government institutions in the near future. With this method, we aim to enhance their learning skills and reaction capabilities," said T. Mammadov.

The conference will continue its sessions tomorrow.