September 20 To Mark State Sovereignty Day In Azerbaijan - Decree
Date
9/19/2024 6:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order establishing
September 20 as the State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The order highlights that, since the early 1990s, the Republic
of Armenia has grossly violated the UN Charter by pursuing an
aggression policy against Azerbaijan. Armenia occupied 20 percent
of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory through
military force, carried out ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis,
destroyed Azerbaijani cities and villages, looted the country's
natural resources, and committed the Khojaly Genocide, one of the
most atrocious tragedies of our time.
Following the 44-day Patriotic War that began on September 27,
2020, in response to Armenia's new invasion plans and provocations,
the Azerbaijani Armed Forces achieved a historic victory over the
Armenian army. By liberating its lands from 30 years of occupation,
Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and implemented the
UN Security Council resolutions.
To prevent further large-scale provocations by Armenian forces
in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan and to restore the
constitutional order, the Azerbaijani Army conducted an anti-terror
operation on September 19, 2023. This operation, which lasted just
23 hours, forced the enemy to surrender and showcased the
Azerbaijani Army's professionalism and heroism. This victory fully
restored Azerbaijan's sovereignty, and today, the Azerbaijani flag
flies proudly in all territories where Azerbaijani sovereignty is
established.
For any nation, creating and developing an independent state is
a monumental achievement. Despite facing challenges, occupation,
and deprivations, the Azerbaijani nation's determination for
independence and statehood remained unshaken. Today, the
Azerbaijani people have their independent state, and the
territorial integrity and sovereignty achieved at the cost of
heroic soldiers', officers' and martyrs' blood are considered the
national wealth of the Azerbaijani people.
Thus, September 20 will be observed annually as the State
Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to address issues arising
from this order.
