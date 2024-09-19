Oman Airports And EMMA Systems Collaborate To Implement An Airport Operations Management Platform/A-CDM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOHA, QATAR, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMMA Systems ' AI will help the airport comply with EUROCONTROL's A-CDM requirements and will enable the airport to move smoothly to a Total Airport Management approach.Oman Airports is the company managing the civil airports in the Sultanate of Oman: Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport, Duqm Airport, and Sohar Airport. The company operates with the objective to upgrade and enhance Oman's airports in order to achieve the desired goals, as well as ensure a safe and unique travel experience for all users of its airports.Currently, Oman Airports is adopting new approach with their stakeholders using collaborative strategies to ensure affective engagement amongst stakeholders and allowing for collaborative decision making. EMMA Systems helps airports, airlines and ground handlers make their operations efficient and predictable by optimizing the use of resources adopting a collaborative stakeholder management approach and increasing operational transparency through its AI platform. Both companies have signed a collaboration agreement through Emma's local partner, Shanfari Special Projects LLC, to provide the EMMA Systems airport operations management platform (with A-CDM functionality) at Muscat International Airport. EMMA systems was selected by Oman Airports as the most suitable technical and operational system after a tender process.“We look forward to working closely with EMMA Systems to implement its A-CDM platform that will reflect the airport's collaboration strategies to improve the efficiency and overall sustainability approach of the airport,” stated Saud Al Hubaishi, Oman Airports COO.EMMA Systems has formed a strategic partnership with Shanfari Special Projects LLC, a division of the Oman-based Shanfari Group. Established in 1960, Shanfari Special Projects has earned a strong reputation in Oman for its commercial and technical expertise, representing well-regarded brands and serving both government and private sectors across the country. This collaboration aims to ensure the successful deployment and operation of EMMA Systems' platform at Oman Airports. It also includes providing 24/7 support services to guarantee seamless implementation and continuous operation, thereby enhancing the efficiency and reliability of airport services.“We are extremely happy that Oman Airports has selected EMMA Systems as its partner to implement A-CDM and all related tools enhancing stakeholder's communications and collaboration but also a KPI dashboard, a Pre-Departure Sequencing and its Adverse Condition Tool. The airport has an ambitious development plan with its Oman Airport deployment plan and EMMA Systems will play an important role to support its path to further growth and its ambitions to further excel in passenger experience. EMMA is ideally placed to support the airport's success now and in the future,” says Wisam Costandi, CEO and co-founder of EMMA Systems.About Oman Airports :Oman Airports is a government company affiliated with the Oman Investment Authority, established in 2002 for the purpose of the administration of civil airports in the Sultanate of Oman: Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport, Duqm Airport, and Sohar Airport. The company expanded its services in 2019 to include the administration of regional airports in the oil concession areas of Fahud, Marmul, and Qarn Alam. The company operates with the objective to upgrade and enhance Oman's airports in order to achieve the desired goals, as well as ensure a safe and unique travel experience for all users of its airports.Since its establishment, Oman Airports has continued to grow at a steady pace towards success and excellence as an influential airport operator and an essential major player on the regional and international scene as a mirror reflecting the ambition and energies of the Sultanate of Oman with all its civilization and authentic and unique hospitality heritage in the Middle East, in cooperation with its strategic partners and efforts made by all parties involved.About EMMA SystemsEMMA Systems helps airports, airlines and ground handlers make their operations efficient & predictable by optimizing the use of resources adopting a collaborative stakeholder management approach and increasing operational transparency through its AI platform. EMMA Systems is the result of a collaboration with a team of aviation and technology experts that joined forces to develop solutions that help airports and their stakeholders improve operational efficiency and optimize the use of resources. EMMA System's platform increases the predictability of response to unforeseen events by learning the operational patterns of airports through its AI technology. Stakeholders can easily adopt the solution and tailor it to their specific business requirements & operating procedures.Contacts:EMMA SystemsJean Luc Devisscher, Marketing and Partnerships Manager,(+32) 473 788 055, ...P.O. Box 23604, Transworld Tower 1, 5th Floor, Building No. 4, Doha, QatarOman Airports:Muscat International AirportP.O. Box: 1707, PC:111, Muscat, Sultanate of OmanShanfari Special Projects LLCSunil Kumar, Asst. Manager Service & Operations(+968) 24698968, ...,BLDG #571, WAY#3307, PX: 100, PO: 738, Inshira Street, Al Khuwair, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman

