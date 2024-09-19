Made By Giants Launches Global B2B Technology Agency Network

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Made By Giants has launched a global B2B agency as part of its plans for expansion, and to support other independent agencies to grow in new markets.



Footprint is intended to be an alternative to generalist networks, and is made up of independent specialists, totalling more than 600 consultants in over 25 countries.



Made By Giants co-founder Grace Keeling – who set up the agency in 2020 with former FleishmanHillard ECD James Beveridge (pictured, right) – said the leadership team had developed Footprint based on the need for independent firms to scale flexibly, while supporting strained marketing and communications teams to deliver results quickly.



Keeling (pictured, left) said:“As a specialist, integrated agency, our criteria for Footprint agency partners, aka 'Footprinters', included independent agencies with a focus on integrated work and clear, strategic impact in local markets. With that in mind, we built a fresh, flexible agency network filled with like-minded agencies and consultants –

the 'ones to watch' in their respective countries.”



The network's founding members include: APAC agencies In, Priority Consultants, and Rice Communications; EMEA agencies About PR, Active DMC, Akima Media, Blu Consulting, Dfusion, Discus, Fabriq, Iteo, Kaiku, Morsing, Oseon, Progress Communications, Spotlight and Thegarage; Vianews in LatAm; and Rally Point and Three Rings in the US.



Made By Giants will add partners in different countries as it continues to expand the Footprint network. The network is already working with clients in the fintech, cybersecurity and space tech sectors.



The launch of Footprint comes as Made By Giants reports double-digit growth going into Q4, after winning a raft of new fintech and martech clients.

