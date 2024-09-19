Infinigate And Fortra Announce Pan-EMEA Partnership

(MENAFN- Pressat) Fortra appoints Infinigate as a strategic value-added distributor, bringing its complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions to resellers across EMEA.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 19 September 2024 . The Infinigate Group, the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, today announced it is joining forces with Fortra, a global cybersecurity software and services provider, to deliver expert, integrated, and scalable solutions that bring balance and control to organisations around the world.

Fortra's focus on data security, infrastructure protection, and managed security services addresses the real and mounting cyber risk faced by businesses globally, providing cutting-edge solutions for powerful defense against multi-vector attacks.

Fortra provides solutions across the most prevalent threat vectors to give customers a powerful, comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio from a single vendor. The extensive Fortra portfolio, includes data protection, email security and anti-phishing, security awareness training, digital risk protection, managed security services, offensive security, vulnerability management, and more. These advanced capabilities are being brought together into Fortra's cloud-native, multi-vector cyber defense platform with AI-powered cyber kill chain prevention.

“The Fortra portfolio increases the value proposition our ecosystem of cybersecurity that channel partners can leverage to help customers protect their business assets,” Denis Ferrand, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group said.“Our partners throughout multiple regions will benefit from the growth opportunity offered by Fortra's leading-edge, simple, and effective cybersecurity solutions.”

Matt Reck, Fortra's President, commented:“We are excited about empowering the EMEA channel through Infinigate. Infinigate has the reach, market, and technical knowledge to support our expansion across such important markets.”

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Starlink , an Infinigate Group company and the market-leading VAD in cybersecurity, secure cloud, and secure networking, will lead channel activities, providing end-to-end services in sales, technical support, logistics, and marketing.

Infinigate will support Fortra's channel outreach with complementary professional services to help channel partners - from technical training, market intelligence, professional marketing, and more, to grow and address customer requirements.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

About Fortra

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more about Fortr .