NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a current or former oil refinery worker who has just learned they have lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. Compensation for an oil refinery worker with asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed $100,000 and financial compensation for an oil refinery worker with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans.

The group says, "Oil refineries are notorious for containing asbestos and prior to the early 1980s workers were required to be around or interact with asbestos on a routine basis. These workers might have been pipefitters, plumbers, welders, electricians, insulators or members of repair crews or laborers. The reason asbestos was used in high frequency in oil refineries in Louisiana and nationwide is because it can act as a fire break for the spread of fires.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former oil refinery worker anywhere in Louisiana and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

