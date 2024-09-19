African Think Tank Finds Rapid Population Growth Fueling Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Sep 19 (IANS) The climate crisis that is devastating Africa's economies, ecosystems, and livelihoods could escalate in the light of rapid population growth, a think tank has found.

As per a new study by the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) released on Wednesday, stabilising the continent's population could be key to taming the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss, Xinhua news agency reported.

The research team found that with its population growing at an annual rate of 2.5 per cent, sub-Saharan Africa appears vulnerable to the brunt of climatic shocks despite emitting less than 3 per cent of global greenhouse gases.

By 2100, five of the 10 most populous countries will be in Africa, said AFIDEP experts, adding that rapid economic growth accompanied by land use changes and increased demand for energy and other resources could escalate carbon emissions.

"These countries are likely to follow the historically unsustainable paths of Western countries," they said, urging the enactment of policies to reduce the birth rate on the continent through access to modern contraceptives.

The research was led by the Director of Development Policy and Head of AFIDEP Malawi Nyovani Madise, who emphasised that the nexus between rapid population growth and Africa's escalating climate crisis should not be underestimated.

"Reducing childbearing is arguably a simpler and more effective strategy for lowering emissions than overhauling consumption patterns in already industrialised nations," she added.

The study also noted that development aid should prioritise investments in sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and family planning in fast-growing, poor nations.