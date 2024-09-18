UAE: Fair Weather Forecast With Partly Cloudy Conditions

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 7:20 AM

UAE residents could expect fair weather in general, with partly cloudy conditions at times on Thursday, September 19. Humidity will increase during the night and into Friday morning, especially over coastal and some internal areas, raising the possibility of fog or mist formation.

Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally picking up during the daytime. Seas in the Arabian Gulf will range from slight to moderate, while conditions in the Oman Sea will stay calm with slight waves.

Today, the mercury will reach highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai. Humidity will hover around 38% to 85%.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As autumn approaches, there is a slight dip in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded in the country on Wednesday was 42.9°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 2.15pm.

Autumn usually begins in the northern hemisphere of Earth, coinciding with the autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly over the equator and moving towards the south. This year, it is set to take place on September 22, 2024, at 4.44pm.

Temperatures will begin to fall below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day from the date of the autumnal equinox, with the weather gradually becoming milder. Night-time cooling will start when minimum temperatures drop below 20°C at night, from mid-October to mid-April, while daytime cooling will begin when maximum temperatures fall below 30°C during the day, from mid-November to mid-March.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Flu cases on the rise as weather changes; residents urged to get vaccinated

Six million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi disaster: Unicef