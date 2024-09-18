Flying Taxis Set To Launch In Dubai By Early 2026
Date
9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
In early 2026, flying taxis will launch in Dubai, UAE, as
announced by Khalid Al Awadi, director of the transport
technologies department at the Dubai transport and Highways
Authority (RTA), Azernews reports.
"We plan to launch the flying taxi service in the first quarter
of 2026. We are currently testing and certifying the vehicles with
US company Joby Aviation, while designing a vertical port station
with UK firm Skyports," he said.
Two out of four planned vertical airports will open in early
2026, complete with monitoring and security services for air
taxis.
Additionally, unmanned taxis developed with General Motors are
expected to operate in Dubai by 2025, currently in the testing
phase.
"By 2035, we aim for all taxis in Dubai to be electric, and by
2050, the entire bus fleet will be electric," Al Awadi added.
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108689539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.