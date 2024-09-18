عربي


Flying Taxis Set To Launch In Dubai By Early 2026

9/18/2024 3:12:56 PM

In early 2026, flying taxis will launch in Dubai, UAE, as announced by Khalid Al Awadi, director of the transport technologies department at the Dubai transport and Highways Authority (RTA), Azernews reports.

"We plan to launch the flying taxi service in the first quarter of 2026. We are currently testing and certifying the vehicles with US company Joby Aviation, while designing a vertical port station with UK firm Skyports," he said.

Two out of four planned vertical airports will open in early 2026, complete with monitoring and security services for air taxis.

Additionally, unmanned taxis developed with General Motors are expected to operate in Dubai by 2025, currently in the testing phase.

"By 2035, we aim for all taxis in Dubai to be electric, and by 2050, the entire bus fleet will be electric," Al Awadi added.

