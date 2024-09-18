Orange Independent Auto Repair Celebrates Over 50 Years Of Expert Classic Car Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The family-owned & operated auto repair company marks its 53rd anniversary providing top-quality automotive services to classic car enthusiasts in Orange, CA.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Independent Auto Repair , a trusted name in the automotive repair industry, is proud to celebrate over five decades of delivering exceptional service to discerning car owners in Orange, California, and the neighboring communities of Anaheim, Tustin, Yorba Linda, and Villa Park. Since its establishment in 1971, the family-owned and operated business has built a reputation for expertise, honesty, and customer satisfaction.

With a team of skilled technicians boasting decades of experience working on a wide range of makes and models, Orange Independent Auto Repair specializes in maintaining and repairing classic vehicles , including vintage Volkswagens and Porsches. The company's dedication to preserving these automotive treasures has earned them a loyal customer base and recognition as a go-to destination for classic car enthusiasts.

"Our passion for classic cars and commitment to providing top-notch service has been the driving force behind our success over the past 53 years," said Mr. Rick Weber, spokesperson for Orange Independent Auto Repair. "We understand the special care and attention these vehicles require, and our team takes pride in delivering expert repairs that keep them running smoothly and looking their best."

Orange Independent Auto Repair's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the glowing reviews they receive from their clients. Devin Cortez, a satisfied customer, shared, "Very friendly and helpful. I couldn't tell the difference between two warning signals that my Jetta was flashing, so they helped me figure it out and make a game plan to get my car serviced appropriately. I appreciated their guidance and for not repairing anything prematurely. Honest guys."

Another client, Kim Berg, praised the company's professionalism and transparency, stating, "Wonderful experience. Very friendly, professional staff who explained things well and were very straightforward. I am so thankful I found this repair shop!! Thank you!!"

In addition to their expertise in classic car repair, Orange Independent Auto Repair also services a range of European brands, offering free estimates and check engine light scans.

Bruce, a customer who recently visited the shop for a pre-purchase inspection, shared, "I went here yesterday for a pre purchase inspection and they did an amazing job and they were very competitively priced. Actually, they were less than the dealer and they were able to fit me in right away and I was in and out within 2 hours. I highly recommend them."

As Orange Independent Auto Repair celebrates this significant milestone, they remain dedicated to upholding the values that have contributed to their long-term success. The company's commitment to fairness, honesty, and exceptional service continues to set them apart in the industry.

For classic car owners seeking reliable and expert automotive care, Orange Independent Auto Repair is the trusted choice. To schedule a repair or service appointment, please call +1 714.633.7161 or visit the company website.

About Orange Independent Auto Repair:

Founded in 1971, Orange Independent Auto Repair (about ) is a family-owned and operated business that has been providing quality automotive repair services to discerning car owners in Orange, CA, and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. With decades of experience working on a wide range of makes and models, the company specializes in maintaining and repairing classic vehicles, including vintage Volkswagens and Porsches. Orange Independent Auto Repair is committed to treating all customers with fairness and honesty, ensuring exceptional service and customer satisfaction.

Contact:

187 S Main St., Orange, CA 92868

Phone: (714) 633-7161

