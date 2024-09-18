The State Of Marketing Careers (And The AI Boogeyman)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Content Marketing Institute releases its 2025 Career Outlook for Content & Marketing Professionals research

- Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI isn't stealing marketing jobs (yet) - but it is affecting marketing teams in good and less-than-good ways. The new 2025 Career Outlook: Content and Marketing Professionals research from the Content Marketing Institute explores how AI's disruptive impact, "phantom" jobs, return-to-office mandates, and other factors are shaping marketing careers and salaries.READ MORE & DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY HERE: CMI/Career-OutlookThe 700 marketers worldwide who participated in the study shared many details about their salaries, career satisfaction, hiring trends, and reskilling plans.The research found a mix of signals. On one hand, most marketers say they're more or less satisfied with their jobs. And generative AI doesn't seem to be stealing jobs yet.On the other hand, marketers report feeling somewhat down about their job prospects and the difficulty of job searches. Here are some key highlights.The outlook for marketing jobs is mixed:- Just 3% of marketers say their team has replaced employees with AI tools.- However, many tell us open marketing jobs aren't being filled anytime soon, which points to AI's hidden impact as companies look to the technology to increase efficiency.- 33% say their organization laid off marketing employees in the last 12 months.- 68% believe that finding a job in marketing today is more challenging than it was five years ago.- It took job hunters only three months on average to find a new marketing role.“The career outlook for content and marketing professionals continues to be uncertain,” shares Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute.“Though the job-stealing AI boogeyman hasn't materialized, individual marketers and companies need to continue to adapt to the rapid change shaping the industry. Marketers need to keep training, learning, and advancing - no matter their role - especially in experimenting with generative AI. Companies need to get serious about setting standards and guidelines for AI use and provide the training marketers need to hone their AI skills.”There is much more in the report - including how much content and marketing professionals earn by gender, role, generation, and location. Read more about it survey at ContentMarketingInstitute.About Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit .

