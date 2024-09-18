Kremlin claims Turkey formally applies to join BRICS

(MENAFN) Turkey has officially submitted its application for full membership in the BRICS group, a significant development highlighted by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov on Wednesday. This announcement comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, scheduled for October 22-24.



Ushakov confirmed that BRICS member states will carefully consider Turkey’s request, indicating a potential shift in geopolitical alignments. Reports suggest that Ankara's interest in joining the BRICS alliance has been partially motivated by growing tensions with other NATO members over issues related to the Ukraine conflict. This makes Turkey the first NATO country to seek membership in the BRICS bloc, which is often viewed as a counterweight to Western influence.



A spokesman for Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Omer Celik, reiterated the government's commitment to this endeavor, stating that Turkey’s aspiration to join BRICS has been consistently communicated by Erdogan. "Our request on this issue is clear," Celik affirmed, adding that while the application process is ongoing, there has not yet been any substantial progress.



BRICS, originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, has evolved to include South Africa since 2011. This year, the group has expanded further, welcoming new members including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. With over 30 additional countries expressing interest in joining, BRICS is increasingly becoming a significant player on the global stage.



As Turkey navigates its aspirations for BRICS membership, the move reflects a broader trend among nations seeking alternative platforms for international cooperation outside traditional Western alliances. This development could reshape geopolitical dynamics, particularly in the context of the ongoing challenges facing NATO and its member states.

MENAFN18092024000045015687ID1108687784