(MENAFN) The Health in the Gaza Strip reported that the ongoing Israeli have resulted in the deaths of at least 20 more Palestinians, raising the overall death toll to 41,272 since October 7. The ministry also stated that approximately 95,551 individuals have been in the continuous assault. In just the last 24 hours, Israeli forces have carried out two operations described as "massacres," resulting in the deaths of 20 people and injuries to 54 others. These attacks have left numerous people trapped under rubble, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the intense and ongoing military operations.



The situation on the ground remains dire, with many civilians struggling for survival amidst the destruction. The Health Ministry's statement highlights the challenges faced by rescue teams in accessing affected areas to assist those who are injured or buried under debris. The continuing Israeli military campaign in Gaza has drawn widespread international condemnation, particularly due to its disregard for a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The humanitarian crisis is further exacerbated by the inability of aid and rescue operations to function effectively in the besieged territory.



Since the offensive began on October 7, 2023, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, the Israeli military has conducted a brutal and sustained assault on Gaza. This has resulted in the displacement of nearly the entire population of the territory. In addition to the direct violence, an ongoing blockade has imposed severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medicine, further aggravating the suffering of the civilian population. The impact of this blockade, coupled with the relentless military action, has led to an escalating humanitarian disaster in the region.



Israel's actions in Gaza have been met with growing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. The international community has widely condemned the continued military operations and the resulting civilian casualties. The ongoing offensive and blockade have intensified calls for accountability and a reassessment of the humanitarian implications of the conflict. The situation remains critical as the international response continues to focus on seeking an end to the violence and addressing the dire humanitarian needs of the Gaza population.

