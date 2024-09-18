Israeli defense director claims time ‘running out’ for agreement with Hezbollah

(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant has indicated that the only viable solution to ensure the safety of displaced Israelis living near the Lebanese border is through military action against Hezbollah. In a recent meeting with United States envoy Amos Hochstein in Tel Aviv, Gallant emphasized that the opportunity for a resolution with the Lebanese group is rapidly diminishing.



Gallant expressed concern over Hezbollah's close ties with Hamas, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that, “Hezbollah continues to tie itself to Hamas. Therefore, the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes will be through military action.” This sentiment was reiterated during a phone conversation with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, where he cautioned that time is “running out” for a possible agreement.



Since the escalation of tensions, which began when Hezbollah started launching rockets and mortar shells in support of Hamas in Gaza, over 60,000 Israelis have been displaced. In retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking operatives, including Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an airstrike in Beirut in late July.



Israeli officials, including Gallant, have previously threatened a significant military response to Hezbollah, raising concerns about the potential for a large-scale invasion of Lebanon. Additionally, Iran has warned that it would respond with “an obliterating war” should Israel carry out attacks on Lebanese territory.



Despite these escalating tensions, the United States has advised Israel against expanding military operations against Hezbollah, citing the risk of igniting a broader regional conflict. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been actively seeking a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, reiterated in July that the United States is committed to preventing a larger conflict from erupting.



As the situation evolves, the urgency expressed by Israeli officials reflects a complex geopolitical landscape, with significant implications for both national security and regional stability. The ongoing dialogue between Israel and the United States underscores the delicate balance of managing military action while seeking diplomatic avenues to resolve the conflict.

MENAFN18092024000045015687ID1108687434