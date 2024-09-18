Jordan Strategy Forum publishes report as part of its "Knowledge is Strength" initiative

(MENAFN) The Jordan Strategy Forum has published a report as part of its "Knowledge is Strength" initiative, titled "The 2024 Parliamentary Elections: A Reliable Breakthrough in Economic Affairs." This document highlights the significance of the recent parliamentary and their implications, while also exploring the critical role of parties within the House of Representatives. It sets forth expectations for the newly elected Twentieth Parliament, particularly in relation to economic issues.



The report notes that the parliamentary elections, which took place on September 10, 2024, represent a crucial development in Jordan’s political landscape. These elections are the first to occur after the implementation of constitutional amendments and the establishment of new laws governing electoral processes and political parties in 2022. These changes were largely guided by the recommendations of the Royal Committee for the Modernization of the Political System, appointed by His Majesty the King.



A central theme of the report is the need to strengthen the influence of political parties within the House of Representatives. The analysis suggests that members affiliated with political parties have significantly greater access to resources and a higher level of influence compared to independent members. The organized structure of political parties allows for more effective collaboration and resource mobilization, facilitating comprehensive research and analysis. Moreover, party members are better positioned to facilitate legislative success by leveraging party unity to garner necessary votes and support.



Additionally, the report emphasizes that political party members operate within a well-defined party program framework, which promotes coherence and consistency in policy formulation. This strategic alignment is instrumental in creating comprehensive and cohesive legislation. In contrast, independent council members often concentrate on addressing localized issues pertinent to their constituencies.



In summary, the Jordan Strategy Forum’s report advocates for the strengthening of political parties within the newly formed Parliament, viewing them as vital contributors to economic growth and effective governance in Jordan. By enhancing collaboration among parties and refining legislative processes, the country can more adeptly tackle upcoming economic challenges and strive for sustainable development.

