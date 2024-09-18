Harris Urges Ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivered a compelling speech on Tuesday, stressing the urgent necessity to conclude the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Addressing an audience in Philadelphia at an event organized by the National Association of Black Journalists, Harris articulated that Israel should refrain from reoccupying the Gaza Strip following the end of hostilities. She underscored the critical need for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, and advocated for a two-state solution as a pathway to enhancing stability in the Middle East while curbing Iran's regional influence.



In a related context, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden echoed Harris's sentiments in response to questions from journalists, affirming, "We made it clear that this deal has to be done for the benefit of everyone in the region." His remarks reflect the administration's determination to work towards a resolution that comprehensively addresses the complexities inherent in the conflict.



The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming levels amid the ongoing violence. According to reports from the Gaza health ministry, the Israeli military operations that commenced on October 7 have led to at least 41,252 fatalities and approximately 95,497 injuries. This staggering toll highlights the pressing need for diplomatic interventions aimed at restoring peace and stability in the area.



Harris's statements, along with Biden's backing, indicate an increasing acknowledgment among U.S. leaders of the importance of a strategic approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This approach seeks to ensure lasting peace and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians alike. As the situation remains fluid, the calls for a ceasefire and renewed commitment to a two-state solution are becoming ever more vital to achieving a sustainable resolution.

MENAFN18092024000045015687ID1108687323