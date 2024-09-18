Children Explore Doha Metro, Receive Books From Qatar Reads And Qatar Rail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Reads, an initiative of Qatar National Library, has held an exclusive event at a metro station, which gave children the chance to explore the metro system while receiving a specially designed set of educational materials that enhances their understanding of transportation.

The event was held at Qatar National Library Metro Station on September 14, in collaboration with Qatar Rail. Along with the tour of the station, reading packages for the month of September were also distributed as part of Qatar Reads' Family Reading Program. The packages had the theme“Technology and Transportation: Explore with Doha Metro,” and as always, included a curated selection of newly published Arabic and English books, carefully chosen for children aged 3 to 13 years old.

The activities began with a welcoming session, followed by opening remarks from distinguished speakers, including Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library, Ibrahim Al Sayed, General Manager of Dar Al Watad publishing house, and Abdullah Al Mawlawi, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Qatar Rail.

Huism said:“At Qatar National Library, we are proud to support this initiative that aligns with our vision of promoting knowledge and providing education for all. Qatar Reads, one of our leading initiatives, is constantly striving to empower children and their families through innovative learning experiences.”

She added:“We are delighted to collaborate with Qatar Rail to present content that inspires the next generation, fostering a love of knowledge and discovery in children. We look forward to an inspiring and special day for all attendees.”

Guests at the event were able to participate in a tour of the metro led by experts, offering them an insight into the operations that drive Doha's transportation system.

Qatar Reads, in collaboration with Dar Al Watad, also launched a new book titled A Journey on the Metro, offering children a glimpse into the metro's operational system. This book, which aims to impart valuable insights about this vital infrastructure, will be included in the Family Reading Program packages.

Ibrahim Al Sayed said:“We are pleased today to launch the book A Journey on the Metro in collaboration with Qatar Reads and Qatar Rail. This distinctive book aims to introduce children to the metro tour project in an innovative educational way. This is our second collaboration with Qatar Reads after the release of the book Hayy bin Yaqdhan, and we wish continued success for this partnership in this project and future endeavors.”

The event at the Qatar National Library Metro Station offered a rich experience that combined learning and discovery, providing children and their families with a unique opportunity to explore the world of transportation in innovative and modern ways. The event delivered educational content that helped nourish young minds and foster a love of knowledge.

The Family Reading Program is one of the flagship initiatives of Qatar Reads, featuring monthly book packages.