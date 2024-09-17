(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report with the AI impact on trends- The global

dental cad-cam market

size is estimated to grow by USD 845.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

7.96%

during the forecast period.

High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions. However,

high maintenance and implementation cost of cad-cam systems

High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions. However, high maintenance and implementation cost of cad-cam systems poses a challenge. Key market players include 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Zirkonzahn Srl.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Dental practice CAD-CAM systems and Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems), End-user (Dental clinics, Dental laboratories, and Dental milling centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Carestream Dental LLC, Cimsystem Srl, Danaher Corp., Datron AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., EGS Srl, Hexagon AB, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Jensen Dental, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Planmeca Oy, Roland DGA Corp., Schutz Dental GmbH, Yenadent Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Zirkonzahn Srl

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Dentists are increasingly utilizing advanced intraoral scanners to quickly capture tooth impressions, which are then transmitted to laboratories for milling and cutting processes. A multitude of intraoral scanners are available in the market, leading scanner manufacturers to offer open-architecture software for users to choose their preferred milling centers. These files generated in open-architecture systems are imported into CAD software and subsequently sent for production on milling units. Open-architecture software is gaining popularity among affordable dental CAD-CAM systems, as they can be integrated with various milling systems. For example, 3Shape's standalone scanner systems can be used with B and D Dental's ORIGIN for milling restorations. The adoption of intraoral scanners and open-architecture solutions is expected to positively impact the global dental CAD-CAM market during the forecast period.



The Dental CAD-CAM market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technologies in creating dental restorations, veneers, fixed dental prostheses, and dental implants. The latest technologies, such as CAD/CAM scanners and visualization software, are driving factors for this trend. Dentists are adopting intraoral scanners for precise impressions, ensuring patient comfort and reducing procedure time. The market is also influenced by dental diseases, such as tooth decay and oral cancer, which require dental solutions. Cosmetic dentistry and aesthetic dentistry are major applications, with beauty standards driving the patient pool. Emerging countries are potential markets due to increasing awareness and reimbursement policies. Restraining factors include the high cost of devices and safety measures due to stay-home orders. The market includes dental clinics, dental printers, and milling machines in both in-lab and chair-side segments. Edentulous individuals and those with oral health issues are significant target groups. Post-sales monitoring ensures quality and patient satisfaction.



The dental CAD-CAM market involves significant investment for installing systems and related accessories in dental labs and clinics. Initial investments for CAD-CAM systems range from USD50,000 to USD65,000, with additional expenses for maintenance and accessories. Digital systems cost around USD15,000 to USD19,000, while chairside milling units can cost up to USD80,000. High costs are a major challenge for small dental practices and regional dentists, who often prefer conventional methods. Companies developing CAD-CAM systems invest heavily and sell or rent at high prices, reducing buyer bargaining power. The low vendor presence further limits affordability, potentially hindering market growth. The dental CAD-CAM market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for custom dental restorations, including crowns, inlays, onlays, and implant restorations. Component manufacturing in dentistry has been revolutionized by computer scanners and 3D images of teeth and gums. Virtual models are created, and restorations are milled out using milling machines and specific parameters. Dental caries and periodontal disease are major challenges in oral health services, influenced by living conditions and dietary habits. CAD/CAM restorations offer accuracy, efficiency, and durability. Hardware, such as dental milling centers, and software, including 3D printing and computer algorithms, artificial intelligence, and ML algorithms, are crucial. The dental clinics segment is significant, with in-lab and in-office systems driving the market. CAD/CAM restorations are used for implants and dentures as well.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

This dental cad-cam market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Dental practice CAD-CAM systems 1.2 Dental laboratory CAD-CAM systems



2.1 Dental clinics

2.2 Dental laboratories 2.3 Dental milling centers



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Dental practice CAD-CAM systems-

The Dental CAD-CAM market is growing significantly due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in dentistry. Dentists are increasingly using Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing systems to create custom dental restorations. These systems offer several advantages, including improved accuracy, reduced production time, and enhanced patient comfort. The market is expected to continue growing as more dental practices invest in digital technologies to enhance their services and provide better patient care.

The Dental CAD-CAM market refers to the use of Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing technology in creating dental restorations, including veneers, fixed dental prostheses, and dental implants. These solutions offer numerous benefits, such as improved precision, fit, and patient outcomes, compared to traditional methods. The latest technologies enable dentists to design and manufacture dental solutions in-house, reducing patient wait times and offering greater convenience. CAD-CAM systems can help address dental diseases like tooth decay, oral cancer, and tooth loss, while also addressing aesthetic concerns. Post-sales monitoring ensures the longevity of the dental restorations. While lab fees and materials can be considerations, the benefits of personalised care and the ability to create customised solutions often outweigh the costs. CAD-CAM systems are revolutionizing the dental industry, providing efficient, precise, and patient-centric dental solutions.

The Dental CAD-CAM market refers to the use of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) technologies for creating dental restorations, including veneers, fixed dental prostheses, dental implants, and dental implant restorations. The latest technologies, such as CAD/CAM scanners, visualization software, and intraoral scanners, enable dentists to design and manufacture precise dental devices in a single appointment, enhancing patient comfort and reducing procedure time. Dental diseases, such as tooth decay, periodontal disease, oral cancer, and tooth loss, drive the demand for dental solutions. Dentists use CAD/CAM systems to create custom dental restorations, such as crowns, inlays, onlays, and implant restorations, from a virtual model of the patient's teeth and gums, using a milling machine and a block of material. The market is driven by factors such as cosmetic dentistry, beauty standards, and the growing patient pool, particularly in emerging countries. However, restraining factors include reimbursement policies, lab fees, and the need for specialized equipment and training. The dental industry includes dental clinics, dental laboratories, and milling centers, which offer in-lab and in-office services using dental printers and milling machines. The market is expected to grow due to the convenience, precision, fit, and personalized care offered by CAD/CAM technologies, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

