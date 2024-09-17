Over 51 Million Americans Suffer From Chronic Pain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- People with chronic pain live in constant agony. They struggle to do things most of us take for granted. Things like grocery shopping, walking the dog, or attending a child's school performance. But a newly FDA-approved medical device may offer relief. InceptivTM is a small, implantable spinal cord stimulator that senses biological signals 24/7 and automatically adjusts stimulation to block pain signals before they reach the brain.



Double-board-certified interventional spine and pain specialist Dr. Melissa Murphy talks about spinal cord stimulation therapy and how new advances in technology are revolutionizing care for those living with chronic pain.



Medtronic has received FDA approval for InceptivTM, a closed-loop spinal cord stimulator for treating chronic pain. Inceptiv relieves pain by delivering mild electrical pulses near the spinal cord, blocking pain signals before they reach the brain. It personalizes pain relief by adjusting stimulation in real-time.



Spinal cord stimulation involves risks and results may vary.



