German Media Outlets Demand Access To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Multiple major German news outlets demanded; in an open letter, on Tuesday to be granted access to the Gaza Strip to report on the war and the conditions of the people there, nearly a year after the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the Strip.

The main German newspapers, magazines, news agencies and television channels said in the letter, "The nearly absolute exclusion of international media from a crisis with such enormous global implications is unprecedented in recent history."

They were calling on the Israeli occupation government to allow them entery into the Strip, pointing out that German newspapers and magazines are not part of this conflict, and not allowing them to enter the Strip "is establishing the prerequisites for human rights violations."

Among the media outlets that signed the letter are the magazines Der Spiegel, Stern, dpa the German Press Agency, the weekly newspaper Die Zeit, the newspapers Die Welt, Handelsblatt, Bild and others.

German media outlets are accused of identifying with the Israeli narrative in reporting news about the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. (end)

