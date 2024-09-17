Egyptian Ambassador To Kinshasa Meets With Elected President Of DRC National Assembly

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) During the meeting, Ambassador El-Makoud presented Kamerhe with a congratulatory letter from Hanfi Gebali, Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives.

Kamerhe expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt, its leadership, and its people. He highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between the two countries, dating back to the presidencies of Gamal Abdel Nasser and Mobutu Sese Seko.

Kamerhe also expressed his acceptance of an invitation to visit Egypt at the head of a parliamentary delegation, extended by the Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives.

The Egyptian Ambassador highlighted the positive development of relations between Egypt and the DRC in recent years, emphasizing the particular interest shown by the Egyptian leadership in strengthening these ties across all fields. He also noted the strong fraternal bonds between the Egyptian President and President Felix Tshisekedi.

Ambassador El-Makoud expressed his hope for the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the two parliamentary bodies during Kamerhe's proposed visit to Egypt.