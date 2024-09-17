Kia Middle East And Africa Unveils The Kia Sportage L

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



A cornerstone of Kia's diverse lineup for the past 30 years Featuring enhanced performance and advanced safety technologies for superior driving experience

Kia Middle East and Africa is thrilled to announce the regional launch of the Kia Sportage L, the long wheelbase is a dynamic addition to its renowned SUV lineup. Unveiled at an exclusive test drive event in Salalah, Oman, this September, the Sportage L is set to redefine the mid-size SUV with its impressive enhancements and innovative features.The Kia Sportage has established a strong global presence with over 7 million units sold across five generations. As a key player in Kia's lineup for 30 years, it has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and value. The introduction of the Sportage L marks a pivotal moment, showcasing Kia's dedication to addressing diverse customer needs and adapting to evolving market trends.The Sportage L boasts enhanced performance with two best-in-class high-performance powertrains: a 1.5T engine delivering 197 hp and a 2.0T engine with 233 hp, both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for improved performance and fuel economy. Designed with a longer body and best-in-class wheelbase (+155 mm), the Sportage L offers superior interior space, ensuring greater comfort and practicality. The luggage compartment now offers an impressive capacity of up to 1,829 litres with the second-row seats folded, making it perfect for family adventures and everyday use.SooHang Chang, President, Kia Middle East and Africa, commented,“The Sportage has heritage has long been a cornerstone of Kia's success, and while we continue to offer the model in select markets, the introduction of the Sportage L allows us to meet the growing demand for a larger vehicle with enhanced performance. This new model enables us to connect with an even broader audience and elevate their driving experience.”