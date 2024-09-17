CU*SOUTH Announces Board Of Directors Leadership Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTHFAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides innovative solutions and services that are essential for credit unions to thrive in a competitive landscape, today announced changes to its Board of Directors.Matt Selke, CEO of Pinnacle Credit Union, has stepped down from his role as treasurer on the CU*SOUTH Board of Directors due to taking the CEO position at Georgia Heritage Federal Credit Union.The board unanimously appointed David Wodke, CEO of ANECA Federal Credit Union, as treasurer/secretary to fill the vacant treasurer role. Wodke brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and will be an invaluable asset to the board.Additionally, Steve Foley, president and CEO of Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union, has been promoted from an associate board member to a full director role. Foley's passion for serving the credit union industry and his commitment to CU*SOUTH make him a valuable addition to the board.“We are grateful for Matt Selke's service to CU*SOUTH and his dedication to our mission,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH.“The expertise and leadership David Wodke and Steve Foley bring to the board will be instrumental in guiding CU*SOUTH's continued growth and success.”CU*SOUTH's Board of Directors is committed to serving as a catalyst for innovation and growth within the credit union industry. Through their leadership and guidance, the board ensures that CU*SOUTH remains a trusted partner for credit unions nationwide.###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth .

