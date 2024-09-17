Genzai And Innosyn Announce Formation Of Synsilico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A Joint Venture providing Services at the Intersection of AI and Life Science Innovation

GELEEN, LIMBURG, NETHERLANDS, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genzai, a leader in AI with strong computational expertise, and InnoSyn, renowned for its biochemical, synthesis, and process capabilities, proudly announce the formation of SynSilico, a joint venture designed to support research and development across the Life Science, Material Science, and Chemical sectors.SynSilico emerges from the complementary strengths of its parent companies. Genzai brings strong expertise in artificial intelligence and computational methodologies, while InnoSyn contributes its extensive knowledge in bio/chemical synthesis and process optimization. This synergy delivers advancements and improved efficiencies in R&D efforts for broad spectrum of customers worldwide.Roy Lenders, CEO of Genzai, remarked on the collaboration:“The formation of SynSilico represents a perfect match of our advanced AI capabilities with InnoSyn's bio/chemical and process technology expertise. Together, we create innovative solutions in scientific discovery and industrial applications.”Daniel Mink, CEO of InnoSyn, echoed Lenders' sentiment:“Our partnership with Genzai is a strategic alignment of complementary technologies. By combining our expertise in bio/chemical processes with Genzai's cutting-edge AI solutions, we are setting the stage for driving significant advancements for innovators in the Life Science sector and beyond.”Oliver May, Managing Director of SynSilico, added,“SynSilico is leveraging AI and tailored computational services to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of highly complex discovery and R&D activities. Our goal is to provide our customers in the Life Science, Material Science, and Chemical sectors with powerful solutions that facilitate faster, more accurate R&D outcomes."SynSilico will focus on developing advanced computational tools and AI-driven solutions designed to streamline complex research workflows, optimize experimental designs, and expedite discovery processes. By integrating the latest advancements in AI with biochemical synthesis knowledge, SynSilico aims to address critical challenges and open new avenues for scientific exploration that matter in industry.About Genzai:Genzai is a leader in artificial intelligence and computational expertise, specializing in advanced algorithms and data-driven solutions designed to push the frontiers of science and technology.About InnoSyn:InnoSyn is renowned for its biochemical, synthesis, and process technology expertise, offering innovative synthesis solutions that drive efficiency of bio/chemical manufacturing processes.About Synsilico:Synsilico is a joint venture formed by Genzai and InnoSyn, focused on harnessing the power of AI and bio/chemical knowledge to provide services in research and development for customers across various industrial sectors.

Oliver May

SynSilico B.V.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.