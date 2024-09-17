Türkiye's benchmark stock opens Monday with marginal rise

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, began trading on Monday at 9,686.89 points, marking a marginal increase of 0.1 percent or 1.40 points compared to its previous close. This slight uptick follows a significant rise on Friday when the gained 1.73 percent, closing at 9,685.49 points. The day saw a robust trading volume of 79.8 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.35 billion, underscoring strong investor activity and market confidence.



In the currency exchange market, the Turkish lira exhibited notable values against major foreign currencies. At 10:04 a.m. local time (07:04 GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was set at 33.9398. The EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 37.7384, and the GBP/TRY rate was noted at 44.7063. These rates reflect the ongoing volatility and fluctuations in Türkiye's currency exchange dynamics amidst broader economic conditions.



Turning to the commodities market, the price of gold reached USD2,611.70 per ounce, highlighting its role as a valuable asset amidst current market trends. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced around USD71.94 per barrel, which reflects the prevailing conditions in the global oil market and influences on energy prices.



The interplay of these financial indicators—stock index movements, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices—provides a comprehensive snapshot of Türkiye’s economic landscape. The current figures illustrate the dynamic nature of the market, influenced by various domestic and international factors.

