Dubai Culture Signs Mou With Dubai Police And Dubai Customs To Safeguard The Emirate's Archaeological Assets

Dubai, UAE, 17 September 2024:

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai and Dubai to enhance their joint cooperation in preserving, protecting, and safeguarding Dubai's archaeological assets. The MoU reflects the parties' collective keenness to achieve Dubai's visions and aspirations and enhance its position as a global destination by exchanging expertise and experiences and investing in the efforts made to safeguard antiquities. The MoU was signed in the presence of

HE Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, HE Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Colonel Mubarak Saeed Al Ketbi, Director of the Organized Crime Department at Dubai Police, and

The MoU establishes effective communication channels among the three parties, ensuring a swift response to reports related to the archaeological sector including facilitating the exchange of information, studies, and reports. The agreement also focuses on building professional capabilities in archaeological inspection, enhancing skills, and integrating technology and digitisation tools to improve processes.

Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, expressed a strong commitment to building cooperation with various government entities in Dubai, enhancing the Authority's management of archaeological sites under its mandate. She stated:“Archaeological sites are crucial markers of Dubai's history, showcasing the vibrancy and depth of the emirate, and its potential to bolster its standing on the global heritage map through the preservation of these sites. This MoU facilitates the enhancement of public awareness about the importance of preserving these assets, documenting excavation areas, and creating a shared database that aids in their protection. This partnership underscores our cultural responsibility of safeguarding Dubai's tangible and intangible heritage.”

Brigadier General Harib Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said:“Dubai Police's commitment to nurturing collaborations and aligning with the government's vision for integrated action is unwavering. This approach is vital in achieving strategic goals and ensuring that the ambitions of our government and wise leadership are fully realised. It extends to the regulation and preservation of antiquities, where we work closely with our partners to safeguard our national values, identity, and cultural heritage. This collaboration reflects our dedication to supporting Dubai's ongoing efforts to preserve its rich historical legacy.'

Mansoor Al Malik, Executive Director of the Policies and Legislation Division at Dubai Customs, stated:“At Dubai Customs, we are enthusiastic about deepening our collaboration with the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and Dubai Police. Our goal is to enhance efforts in preserving historical artifacts, managing valuable art pieces, and protecting sites of archaeological and cultural significance. The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with both Dubai Culture and Dubai Police represents a major advancement in our joint mission to safeguard these priceless artifacts. This initiative aligns with Dubai's ambition to become a leading global and regional hub for tourism and culture. Through this agreement, our organizations will advance knowledge sharing, co-develop digital solutions, integrate systems, and implement specialized training programs, all aimed at bolstering the archaeological and cultural sectors in their vital efforts to preserve these cherished artifacts.”