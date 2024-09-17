Water Supply Restored In Sumy After Massive Shahed Raid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After a massive raid by the Shaheda, water and public transportation, except for electric, are working in Sumy.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of Sumy RMA Oleksiy Drozdenko, Ukrinform reports.

“The work to restore after the nighttime enemy attack is actively continuing. We expect full restoration of electricity. Water intakes are supplying water. Transport, except for electric, is working on the routes. are still working remotely,” Drozdenko said.

He noted that hospitals in Sumy are provided with everything they need and operate as usual.

Also in the city, all the points of indestructibility are in readiness mode.

As Ukrinform reported, last night Russian troops, using Shahed UAVs, launched a massive attack on the city of Sumy and energy facilities in Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts.

Air defense forces shot down 16 Shaheds over Sumy region. Restoration work is underway in the region.

