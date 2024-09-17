New Century Continues Winning Run With Group 1 Title In USA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Winner of the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury when last seen, the British-trained New Century (Kameko) landed the Group 1 title at Woodbine, USA this weekend.

Sporting the silks of owner Qatar Racing Limited, New Century was having his first go at Group level. Trained by Andrew Balding, the two-year-old is entered in the Gr.1 Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster next month.

Ridden by Oisin Murphy, New Century was help up in rear of the field. With Dream On (Not This Time) going clear entering the final straight, the two British challengers gradually closed on the leader. New Century began to assert inside the final 100m. Al Qudra (No Nay Never) despite a good defence finished second. Dream On took third.

Bred by The Potent Embrace Partnership, he is out of Potent Embrace, who is out of a multiple Gr.3 winner Karen's Caper, and is half-sister to Gr.3 winner Passion And Glory.